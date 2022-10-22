NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Norfolk Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday morning.
According to police, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Duck Pond Road at 11:25 a.m.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Persons of interest have been detained, officials say.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.