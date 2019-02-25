Norfolk Police Dept. is first in state to join ‘Neighbors’ app by Ring

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Virginia to join the “Neighbors” app by Ring.

“Neighbors” is a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time local crime and safety information.

When you download the free app, available in the App Store and Google Play, you can use it to monitor neighborhood activity and share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts.

You can also opt-in to receive safety alerts from your neighbors, law enforcement and the Ring team.

The Neighbors network has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries and keeping neighborhoods safe.

You don’t have to own a Ring product to use the app.

Click here to download the Neighbors app on iOS or Android or by texting ‘Norfolkva’ to 555888 from your smart phone.

Norfolk Police launched a Virtual Neighborhood Watch last summer. According to police, this collaboration with Ring takes that program to the next level.