Norfolk Police asking for your help to name their new official mascot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for your help in naming their first official mascot.
Officers have selected the top three names:
- Barx,
- Justice
- Bruno
Police ask to comment your choice on their witter page.
The tweet also said that voting for the name ends on February 17.
