Norfolk Police asking for your help to name their new official mascot

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for your help in naming their first official mascot.

Officers have selected the top three names:

  • Barx,
  • Justice
  • Bruno

Police ask to comment your choice on their witter page.

The tweet also said that voting for the name ends on February 17.

