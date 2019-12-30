Norfolk playhouse raising funds to renovate historic Riverview Theater

The Riverview Theater will become the new home of the Generic Theater in 2020. (Courtesy Joshua Weinstein)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s historic Riverview Theater is getting a face lift.

After being vacant for many years, the Riverview Theater will soon become home to “Virginia’s underground theater” organization — Generic Theater.

The playhouse was founded in 1981. Currently located in Chrysler Hall, the organization produces plays and public programs. Its first show of 2020 will be “Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead.”

Generic Theater announced Monday that it plans to renovate the Riverview Theater in 2020 and make it the organization’s “permanent home.”

Generic Theater is currently fundraising for the Riverview Theater renovation, according to its Facebook post.

“Stay tuned in the next several months as we share our expanded programming, renovation details and progress, and — mostly — status reports as we race to meet our fundraising goals. Never in our 40 year history have we ever asked the public to help us raise funds or bail us out of precarious circumstances. We’ve always managed on our own, through ups and downs, recessions and healthy economies. And now, we are ‘asking.'” – Facebook Post

Norfolk spokeswoman Lori Crouch said that the city believes Generic Theater’s renovation of the Riverview Theater is a “win-win for everyone.”

“Generic Theater needed a home following the renovations at Chrysler Hall, and Riverview Theater needed new life,” Crouch wrote in an email. “Generic Theater will add to the vibrancy of the Riverview community and that’s pretty exciting.”

Donate to the Riverview Theater renovation here.