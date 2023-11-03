NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Biden Administration announced that it will be providing over $39 million in funding for an offshore wind logistics facility in Norfolk. This comes just three days after the Department of the Interior announced approval of Dominion’s $9.8 billion, 2.6 gigawatt offshore wind project to be constructed 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast.

The money will be used to help convert an existing marine terminal located in Lambert’s Point including the construction of a floating dock and improvements to the existing berth to allow for loading of heavy-lift cargo and equipment.

A rail line will serve the facility, allowing for the transportation and offloading of heavy and oversized cargo, according to a release.

The facility will be able to handle offshore wind components, undersea cable and shipbuilding operations. When fully built, it’s expected to support up to 1,000 jobs.

The grant is being delivered to the City of Norfolk Economic Development Authority which is overseeing the project.

“By funding port infrastructure development, the Biden-Harris Administration is ensuring that goods move reliably and in greater quantities, strengthening supply chain resiliency across all modes of transportation, and addressing the negative impacts of port operations on public health and the environment that have harmed communities living near ports,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.