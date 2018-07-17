Norfolk neighbors upset about semi trucks driving down their streets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Joanne Buco has taken photos and videos of semi trucks driving down her street.

“I’ve been here for 28 years, so I know this isn’t common and I don’t like it,” said Buco.

She says she called the city in March, hoping to get a sign put up so that they would no longer come down her street. Two months later, Buco says she sent an email. Someone wrote back saying they would follow up, but Buco says they never did.

“I’ve never called WAVY 10 for something, but I figured you guys are the one that get the job done,”said Buco.

So we went out to her neighborhood.

She showed us just how close a semi was to her car recently.

“There’s absolutely no way I could have opened it, I could have reached out and touched them literally,” said Buco.

She believed the semi trucks were coming down her road from a business up the street.

“I’m presuming they’re delivering at the corner down there and they can barely make it, it’s only a matter of time before one of my dogs get out and get hit or a kid runs out,” she said.

10 On Your Side spoke with the company down the street and they say they didn’t know it was an issue, and that they will tell the drivers that come by not to drive that route anymore.

We also reached out to the city about Buco’s complaint and request for a sign.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson told 10 On Your Side they are monitoring Slivey Drive for any semi violations.

A spokeswoman says the traffic engineering team won’t be back in until Tuesday. We will follow up with them then.