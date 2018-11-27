Norfolk neighborhood fights illegal dumping problem

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in a Norfolk neighborhood are frustrated after they say people keep dumping large items in their community.

“This is about the third, fourth time we’ve had this in the last six months, “said Jeannie Davis, the vice president of the Lindenwood Barraud Park Civic League.

Davis has lived in the neighborhood for six years and said that residents have started projects to beautify the community.

“We do have crime, different things, but at the core, we’re trying to get the respect back and if we can get that, we can work on the other issues within the neighborhood,” Davis said.

Around 40 tires were dumped off Rugby Street over the weekend and Davis believes it was by a local business.

She said seeing this is discouraging and frustrating after so many people have worked through neighborhood clean ups and revitalization projects.

“We have a lot of great things going on, a lot of initiatives. We want to get the word on the outside that we do care. We are aware. We are reporting this. We are putting up cameras and what not to catch these people,” Davis said.

Davis hopes that those responsible will stop dumping because she wouldn’t do the same in their neighborhoods.

“Just use the proper channels. Go to the dumping center and use the proper channels and use the same respect for our neighborhood you would for your own,” she said.

If you have illegal dumping on your street, the City of Norfolk recommends to call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.