NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Change of Command Ceremony to welcome the 111th Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Commander will be held June 29, at 10 a.m.

Capt. James “Jip” Mosman will assume command as the 111th Shipyard Commander of NNSY. Mosman previously served as Shipyard Commander of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Immediate Maintenance Facility.

He will relieve the 110th Shipyard Commander of NNSY, Capt. Dianna Wolfson. Wolfson is the first woman to lead a U.S. public naval shipyard.