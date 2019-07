PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard says it has immediate openings for “skilled mechanics.”

Shipyard officials said in a news release Wednesday that Congress granted the shipyard “Direct Hire Authority” for certain jobs — meaning a large number of employees can be hired quickly.

It is unclear how many employees the shipyard will be looking to hire.

The shipyard said anyone interested in applying can send their resume via email: FLTHRO_NNSY@navy.mil.