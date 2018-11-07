Norfolk mother’s son successfully enrolled in kindergarten after 10 On Your Side investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When you send a child to private school, you expect to pay tuition.

Taxpayers are expected to foot the bill for public schools, meaning parents typically don’t pay anything to enroll their child.

10 On Your Side looked into an exception to that rule when a mother posted about her experience with Norfolk Public Schools.

Stefani Lawson moved to Norfolk from New Jersey with her son, Pierce, just before the start of the school year.

Pierce had done well in pre-kindergarten in New Jersey, according to Lawson, and seemed ready for kindergarten.

The problem: Pierce turned five on Oct. 12, just past the statewide Sept. 30 cutoff.

Lawson had the option of enrolling him in Norfolk’s pre-kindergarten program, but she’d have to figure out transportation on her own, since the class nearest her home was already at capacity.

“They told us our only other option was to enroll early for kindergarten,” Lawson said. “They gave us the process for that, which included writing out a letter […] explaining why he’s ready for kindergarten.”

In return, Lawson got a letter from Norfolk Public Schools explaining her other option:

“Enrollment of children who do not meet the state requirement of five years old by September 30, 2018, may occur if space is available and with the payment of tuition, which is $7,717.74 for the 2018-2019 school year and cannot be waived.”

The letter goes on to explain who Lawson should contact for enrollment requirement and payment options.

“Immediately, I just wanted to fold the letter and send it back,” Lawson said. “I never thought I would have to sit and plan, for a public school, ‘How am I going to afford this?’”

Lawson did not contact the school, instead electing to keep Pierce in daycare, the more affordable option for her. She did post the NPS letter to her Facebook page — where her friends were following Pierce’s path to school.

“When I posted the letter on my personal page, so many parents were shocked at the response I received,” she said.

10 On Your Side contacted Lawson and began looking into the letter. As it turns out, that letter didn’t spell everything out.

Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson Khalilah LeGrand explained that tuition is prorated, so a parent enrolling their child in kindergarten early only has to pay for school up until their child turns five.

That means Pierce can start kindergarten right away, and his mother won’t have to pay anything.

Had Lawson followed through on the letter and brought Pierce to kindergarten readiness testing, prorated tuition would have been explained to her, LeGrand said.

But when Lawson read the letter, that’s not how she understood it.

“We did have some discussion about revising the letter,” LeGrand wrote in an email. “Including information about prorating fees will be considered as part of the revisions to next year’s letter.”

After 10 On Your Side’s intervention, Pierce completed his kindergarten readiness assessment, passed, and will be enrolled in kindergarten this week.

Had Lawson moved to almost any other school system in Hampton Roads, however, that wouldn’t have happened for Pierce.

Norfolk is one of only two cities to offer any flexibility in regard to the state’s September 30 cutoff.

Based on space, Hampton allows students who turn five up before November 30 and are screened to attend kindergarten at no cost.

Chesapeake, Newport News, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach all strictly adhere to the state’s cutoff date.

