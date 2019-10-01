Norfolk man trespassed inside Ghent School, Maury High, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was charged with trespassing inside two Ghent area schools Tuesday morning.

Norfolk police say 25-year-old Desmond Moore first entered the Ghent School on Shirley Avenue around 8 a.m. through a malfunctioning door, but was escorted out of the building by school staff and a parent.

The school called police and nearby Maury High School about Moore, who police said then entered Maury High through a door opened by a student. He was spotted by a teacher, and later arrested by Norfolk police.

Police say Moore, of the 1300 block of Bayville Court, was unarmed in both incidents and it’s unclear why he chose to enter the schools. Police and Norfolk Public Schools are investigating.