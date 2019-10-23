Norfolk Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and armed robbery of Richmond Sprint Store

NORFOLK, Va, (WAVY) — A Norfolk man admitted to working with an accomplice when they committed a violent armed robbery in January.

Tajh Rodgers, 29, was indicted in August with using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the robbery, robbery affecting commerce, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rodgers pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery affecting commerce, using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a robbery, and three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. For the robbery offense, Rodgers is facing a a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. For the firearms charges, Rodgers is facing a mandatory minimum of 22 years, and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on Jan. 9, 2020.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

