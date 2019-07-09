Norfolk man on trial in 9-month-old daughter’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk father is on trial for murder, accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter last November.

According to prosecutors, Kasiam Tinsley originally told police a shoe box fell on Makayla Smith’s head.

She suffered skull fractures, brain bleeding, broken ribs and bruising.

The commonwealth’s attorney called a dozen or so witnesses on Monday, from officers at the scene, experts and family members.

Tinsley in court was very calm, almost emotionless, even as the commonwealth’s attorney was showing graphic photos of Makayla.

The doctor who performed Makayla’s autopsy described bruising on her face and forehead, swelling, bleeding under her scalp and skull and rib fractures.

Tinsley’s gilfriend also took the stand. She described the moment she found Makayla blue and barely breathing. Her 911 call played in court and family members began getting emotional.

What we learned today in court, there were many people who had a role in taking care of Makayla and her twin brother leading up to her death.

The commonwealth’s attorney says they have 5 to 6 more witnesses to call on Tuesday.