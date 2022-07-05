A U.S. Coast Guard File image of a MH-64 Dolphin helicopter taken March 14, 2014. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man drowned while swimming in Perquimans County on July 4.

The sheriff’s office confirmed they received a call around 12:45 p.m. Monday about a man in distress in Snug Harbor, in the Albemarle Sound. The man, identified as Joshua Whener, was with his wife and others when they noticed Whener go under the water and not resurface, according to officials.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Coast Guard for assistance.

Whener’s body was recovered around 2:30 p.m., the Coast Guard confirmed.

There are no other details at this time.