Norfolk man convicted of entering school property after violent sex offense conviction

Booking photo of Jeremy Leigh Watson-Buisson provided by the Norfolk Police Department in October 2018.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man could see eight years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of entering school property after a violent sex offense conviction.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said 37-year-old Jeremy Leigh Watson-Buisson was convicted on three counts of that charge following a trial that started on July 1.

The charges against Watson-Buisson stemmed from three incidents at two schools in the Norfolk area.

One of the offenses happened Sept. 28, 2018, at Larchmont Elementary School — while the other two happened at St. Patrick Catholic School on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 of tha year.

Norfolk police said Watson-Buisson exposed himself to several children who were playing on the playground at St. Patrick before fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Jurors recommended eight years combined for the three charges. Watson-Buisson’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

