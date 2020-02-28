Norfolk man calls railroad crossing a ‘crash waiting to happen’; train company plans to assess rail

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is calling a railroad crossing and the signs next to it an eyesore and a safety hazard.

The crossing is located on Azalea Garden Road, off of Village Avenue near the Norfolk Industrial Park.

Michael Cohen, who works nearby calls them “phantom trains” because he said he hasn’t seen a train pass in years.

Norfolk Southern, the corporation who owns the tracks, said those tracks are still active. 10 On Your Side asked how many trains pass those tracks daily and they said zero. Officials said that could change depending on “market conditions.”

“By law, buses and certain types of trucks are still required to stop here, which causes unnecessary traffic obstructions,” Cohen said. “Not only is it aggravating, but it increases the probability of rear-end collisions.”

Cohen said he’s reached out to the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Southern years ago, and nothing was done.

“Nothing has happened so I sent several reminders to the city, including putting in a call to the mayor’s office and nothing happened,” he said.

Cohen said he wants to see an exempt sign installed on the crossbuck signs.

Norfolk Southern officials said they would be “glad to work with the city to assess rail activity on the line and discuss the matter further.”

If you have any concerns on the roads, contact Traffic Anchor Madison Glassman.