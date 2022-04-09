HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Hampton.

According to police, 19-year-old Norfolk resident Jimmy Leshawn Williams was arrested on charges of one count of murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams was taken into custody in Chesapeake.

The arrest comes a week after a 17-year-old was fatally shot around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, in the 500 block of Wine Street.

When they got to the scene, police say they found a 17-year-old male victim who has been struck by gunfire. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the incident.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.