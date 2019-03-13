Norfolk man arrested at Miami airport in connection to weekend homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was intercepted at Miami International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a recent fatal shooting on Ballentine Boulevard, the city’s first homicide of the year.

Eugene Johnson Jr., 43, of the 1700 block of Pope Avenue, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. U.S. Marshals and Customs and Border Patrol assisted Norfolk Police with the arrest.

Police say the shooting victim, 40-year-old Lorenzo A. Roberts, was found with multiple gunshot woundsaround 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 2600 block of Ballentine Blvd.

Detectives haven’t released additional details in connection to the fatal shooting of Roberts, but ask anyone with info to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.