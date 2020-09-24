Norfolk man, 11-time felon convicted of gun, drug charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A federal jury convicted a Norfolk man, who is a violent 11-time felon, on all drug and gun counts charged against him Wednesday.

Demetrius Antwon McGregor, 35, was convicted on charges including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

“Demetrius McGregor has a long record of violent gun crime in Hampton Roads. Serial violent felons who continue to arm themselves are major drivers of the gun crime that plagues our communities, and we will continue to prioritize cases like this one,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Court records indicate that McGregor was arrested on a warrant by Norfolk Police and a U.S. Marshal on Oct. 6, 2017. They recovered a loaded Sig Sauer handgun from his waistband.

“Firearms in the possession of a convicted felon are always a public safety concern, but especially so in the hands of a career criminal with nearly a dozen convictions for violent and lawless behavior,” said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division.

“This conviction on all charges confirms that repeated, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated and we are grateful to U.S. Attorney Terwilliger and our law enforcement partners in Hampton Roads for this successful outcome.”

The court documents revealed that when investigators obtained a search warrant for McGregor’s apartment, they found 18 bags of cocaine, two assault rifles — one of which was loaded and had been reported stolen — four additional large-capacity magazines, dozens of rounds of .45 and 9mm caliber ammunition, and two digital scales in a closet.

Additionally, they found a Sig Saur .45 caliber magazine “designed for the gun taken from his waistband” under the mattress and two additional digital scales sitting out in the open. The .45 caliber ammunition from the closet and in the magazine under the mattress matched the brand of the ammunition in the handgun recovered from McGregor.

“Law enforcement must continue to surgically remove those from the streets that plague our communities surrounding gun crime across Hampton Roads,” said Larry D. Boone, Chief of Norfolk Police. “Additionally, we must not only target violent individuals, but we must also target those sources that afford violent felons to arm themselves in the first place, otherwise the measurable outcomes will be minimum.”

McGregor also has prior convictions including prior convictions for both malicious and unlawful wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery as well as four convictions for maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.

McGregor faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on Feb. 4, 2020. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys William B. Jackson and Joseph E. DePadilla are prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

