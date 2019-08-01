Norfolk International looks at options for new runway that Navy will OK

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport is looking at ways to expand as it expects the number of travelers to continue to rise.

On Wednesday, the airport authority and commission got a look at a new master plan that includes a new runway, new terminal, TSA checkpoint and more.

One thing airport officials say they definitely need is a new runway, but the Navy is saying no way to initial proposals for a parallel one.

A letter from the Commander of Naval Special Warfare Group Two, Mark Schafer, says they will be unable to complete required training if the airport builds the proposed parallel runway, and that any shift away from Virginia Beach would jack up their costs by $4.5 million.

Airport Executive Director Robert Bowen told 10 On Your Side, “The airport and Little Creek, Navy base at Little Creek have coexisted since 1942, and we have worked together over the years. We’re very much tied into each other as far our operations are concerned, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Bowen says the Navy is part of the airport’s master plan team and they will continue to work together.

“The Navy does not object to progress at NIA, but requires solutions that do not have detrimental impacts to critical military operations,” said Commander of Navy region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Admiral Charles Rock, in another letter.

During the master plan presentation, the airport authority asked consultants to bring them one more runway option.

Bowen told WAVY.com, “That would move the departure and approach end away from the Little Creek base.”

Ultimately, Bowen says the master plan is the airport’s study, and they’ll do what they need to within FAA guidelines to meet the needs of the community.

That means serving that growing number of customers, and airlines.

The Airport Authority is now digesting all the options outlined in the 72- page master plan update.

Once they choose their preferred options, they will have a public meeting, which is tentatively going to be held in September.