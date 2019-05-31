Norfolk house fire displaces six

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire broke out at a home in the 2100 block of Waverly Way in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue units arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the home.

The fire reportedly started on the second floor balcony, then spread to the main building and the roof.

Additional Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were called in so companies could be rotated to avoid firefighters overheating.

The home was sectioned off as apartment units. A total of six individuals have been displaced as a result of the damage to the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause remains under investigation.