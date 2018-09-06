Norfolk hiring event for civilian police officer positions this Friday

Breaking News
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Job offers will be made on the spot to those qualified and eligible during a Norfolk hiring event on Friday.

The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA), in partnership with Tidewater Community College’s (TCC) Career Services Center is hosting a hiring event for open civilian police officer positions at its Hampton Roads Naval installation. These positions come with estimated salaries of $26,857- $40,653 with benefits. 

Those looking to attend should bring a current resume, valid U.S. issued driver’s license, social security card, a copy of their high school transcripts/GED, and if applicable, a college transcript. They should also be ready to interview on the spot.

Those hired on the spot will be subject to a pre-employment drug screening, a background investigation, a medical evaluation, and a physical agility test.

The event is scheduled to happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor conference room of the TCC Virginia Beach Campus Student Center located at 1700 College Cres.

