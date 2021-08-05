Norfolk Health Department offering back-to-school immunizations, physicals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Health Department will host several immunization clinics and school entrance physicals for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Immunizations and physicals will be available at 830 Southampton Avenue in Norfolk.

To schedule an appointment, call 757-683-2735.

School immunizations will also be offered on select dates at the Regional Military Circle Mall Clinic, at 880 N. Military Highway, in Norfolk, which is the former Macy’s building. People age 12 and up are also eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Immunizations at Norfolk Department of Public Health:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3:30p.m.

Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Physicals at Norfolk Department of Public Health:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m.

School Immunizations for rising sixth and seventh grade students at Military Circle Mall:

Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Those who attend should bring their child’s immunization record and insurance card if they’re insured.

Those who have lost the immunization record, can visit the VDH form request website or call 804-864-8055.