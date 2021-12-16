Norfolk Fire & Rescue respond to two overnight fires

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Norfolk responded to two overnight fires within two hours of each other.

Crews responded to the first fire around 2:52 a.m. in the 4100 block of Llewlyn Avenue. An occupant was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The second fire occurred in the 200 block of W. 34th Street around 4:18 a.m. Officials say o injuries were reported but the occupants of the residence are receiving assistance for the Red Cross. They have been displaced.

Both causes are under investigation.