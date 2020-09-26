Norfolk Festevents announces outdoor family theater event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents announced a new outdoor family theater event coming to the city in October.

“Lights, Camera, Action!: A Live Outdoor Family Theater Event” will take place on Saturday, October 10, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

There are three two-hour sessions of safe, family-friendly entertainment and each session features the same schedule of entertainment. Session 1 will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., session 2 runs from noon to 2 p.m., and session 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Each session is limited to 250 guests and will include designated social circles for up to four people.

“We are excited to expand our TGWO programming with a live theater performance presenting two terrific partners, the Hurrah Players, and Todd Rosenlieb’s Dance Studio,” said Norfolk Festevents President Ted Baroody.

“This day will also be a nice alternate option for families that would have traditionally attended the Virginia Children’s Festival to enjoy a day of family-friendly entertainment at Town Point Park.”

Live entertainment includes:

Hurrah Players (performing songs from “Frozen,” “Moana,” and “Junie B. Jones”)

Todd Rosenlieb Dance Studio

Juggling Performances

Truck & Vehicle Displays

Make-And-Take Arts & Crafts

And much more!

Additional performances and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

Admission is $5 per person. All guests must pre-register here and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be required to wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Children under the age of one are free.

Social circles are limited to four guests. Families and groups of more than four people will need to reserve more than one circle.

Purchase tickets here. For more information, click here.

Guidelines To Know Before Attending:

Wear a mask or face covering! Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking.

Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking. Stay in your circle! Guests are required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages, or when using the restroom. In order to keep all guests at a safe distance, each social circle is limited to up to four people. Families of more than four people will need to register more than one circle. Gathering at the stage or food and beverage areas will not be permitted. Food and beverages are to be enjoyed your social circles.

Guests are required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages, or when using the restroom. In order to keep all guests at a safe distance, each social circle is limited to up to four people. Families of more than four people will need to register more than one circle. Gathering at the stage or food and beverage areas will not be permitted. Food and beverages are to be enjoyed your social circles. Don’t wait to register! Each session is capped at 250 guests and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must pre-register for the events and reserve their designated social circle online at bit.ly/FesteventsTix . Each circle is limited to four guests.

Each session is capped at 250 guests and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must pre-register for the events and reserve their designated social circle online at . Each circle is limited to four guests. Have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms? Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event.

Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event. Feel free to bring a chair and refreshments! Guests are permitted to bring in a chair or blanket to relax in your social circle. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Guests are permitted to bring in a chair or blanket to relax in your social circle. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages. No pets allowed, in accordance with state guidelines.

This event is subject to change based on local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Lights, Camera, Action! is produced in partnership with Norfolk and presented by Southern Auto Group and Virginia Children’s Festival.

For additional information on Norfolk Festevents, go to Festevents.org.

