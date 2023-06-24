NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This Fourth of July, Festevents wants to make certain that Hampton Roads celebrates Independence Day with a bang.

On June 30, the Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration happens at Ocean View Beach Park along the Chesapeake Bay.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with family-friendly games and activities as well as live music from Wonderland. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site

The 40th Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic takes place on Tuesday July 4 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

Things get underway at 5 p.m. with live patriotic music, food and family-friendly activities. Then at 9:30 p.m. fireworks light up the Norfolk sky.

To learn more about Norfolk Festevents’ 2023 Season of Events, visit Festevents.org.