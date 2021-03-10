Norfolk FBI announces 2020 Director’s Comunity Leadership Award recipient

Reverend Charles Cheek has been selected for the FBI’s 2020 Director’s Community Leadership Award.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – FBI’s Norfolk Field Office selected Reverend Charles Cheek for a 2020 Director’s Community Leadership Award.

The FBI recognizes nearly 60 individuals and organizations across the country who have supported law enforcement and helped improve their communities for the DCLA, each year.

Reverend Cheek was selected for his dedication to racial unity, education, and serving as a liaison between law enforcement and the community.

Cheek is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, leader, mentor, and advocate for diversity and inclusion, the FBI said in a press release.

As a result of Reverend Cheek’s work, the FBI’s Norfolk civil rights unit has engaged in outreach efforts with members of the Pastors’ Dialogue to address concerns about local threats and crimes motivated by race, religion, national origin, gender identity, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.

“Reverend Cheek’s work has intersected with the FBI’s mission of protecting the civil rights of all Americans. He is a leader with Made to Flourish, a national network that seeks to empower faith leaders, churches, and communities, and he co-facilitates a monthly Pastors’ Dialogue on racism, poverty, and violence, the FBI said on Wednesday.

In addition to the countless advocacy work around the Hampton Roads community, Reverend Cheek also coordinates the Hampton Roads Works for Life Network.

The network helps to mitigate poverty by preparing unemployed individuals for work and helping create job opportunities for the underprivileged.

Amid the pandemic, the FBI said Reverend Cheek continued his community efforts by hosting discussions between members of law enforcement and violence-prevention advocates, providing school supplies to at-risk families, and helping agencies provide joint services to the community.

“Reverend Charles Cheek has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the community and many families in Hampton Roads have benefited from his service. The Norfolk FBI is grateful for his work,” the FBI said.