PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle.

After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home.

Keith Anderson. (Photo – Anderson family)

Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics as usual when she dropped off the 18-year-old kinesiology major on the evening of Jan. 29. Eleven days later, she learned friends had not heard from him in days. Norfolk Police said Thursday they are searching for him and that he was last seen at Norfolk State.

“Yesterday, his best friend in-boxed me and said it was not like him because they all grew up together,” Mesha Anderson who tried in vain to reach her son.

“I called back and I called back and I called back and no answer so I went up to Norfolk State,” Mesha Anderson said. “I got up with his (resident advisor) and they went into his room and all of his belongings were packed and moved out.”

Norfolk State University on Jan. 4, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

It turns out, Anderson dropped out Jan. 27, according to his mother.

Mesha Anderson immediately contacted Norfolk police, who issued a missing person bulletin. Anderson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 300 pounds. A police department news release stated detectives are concerned for Anderson’s safety.

She said he had not indicated that anything was wrong with his life, but his friends noticed.

“He did not indicate that to me,” she said, “but his friends – about three of his friends – texted me that he was severely depressed and they said he was going through some things.”

The Norfolk mother prays her son will see her message.

(Photo – Anderson family)

“Keith, it’s mommy – whatever is going on, we will fix it,” she said. “This is not like you son; just let someone know, someone in your life know, that you’re OK. Have them reach out to me; we love you and please come home.”

Mesha Anderson said she received a text message Friday morning from her son’s ex-girlfriend. She reportedly saw him on the Tide light rail system early last Sunday morning in downtown Norfolk.

Police say if have any information call 9-1-1, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use the P-3 tips app.