Norfolk couple says 4-month-old son burned at daycare

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk couple is demanding answers.

They say they dropped their baby off at daycare and he returned home with burns on his body.

The baby is just 4 months old.

Norfolk Police have opened an investigation for simple assault and are trying to determine what happened.

10 On Your Side spoke with the parents of the baby, and they say they want someone held accountable. We also contacted the daycare to hear their side.

Ronald and Beatrice Lewis say their kids won’t be returning to Groomed for Greatness Learning Center after they made a shocking discovery on their four-month-old son.

Ronald said his son Carter was asleep when he picked him up from the daycare located off Princess Anne Road on Tuesday afternoon. It wasn’t until they were at home that his wife, Beatrice, noticed the wound on the inside of his legs.

“I opened his diaper and as soon as I opened his diaper I said ‘what is this!’” said Beatrice.

Ronald called the daycare director and he claims the director initially told them it was a diaper rash.

“When I got on the phone with her I was like ‘Ma’am that don’t look like a diaper rash’ and she said ‘I know, that’s what I told the girl when she came and showed me,’” Beatrice said.

The parents took Carter to CHKD where they say multiple doctors examined their son.

“They came to see the wound and everything. The doctor, the trauma doctor came in and said, confirmed that it is a burn,” Beatrice said.

10 On Your Side spoke with the daycare director by phone and she claims nothing happened.

She agreed to meet us for an interview, however when we showed up at the daycare to speak with her, she didn’t answer our calls. An employee said they had no comment.

According to the state Department of Social Services website, the center has had four inspections in 2019, two of which stemmed from a complaint.

Multiple violations were found including lack of immunization records for children and staff members who weren’t CPR certified.

The Lewis family said they just want answers.

“If it was a simple mistake you could’ve said that, but now I feel like y’all hiding things,” Ronald said. “That person needs to be held accountable and responsible for what happened to my child.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing so we’ll be sure to let you know of any developments.

If you want to check your child’s daycare history, click here.