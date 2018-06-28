Norfolk couple get needed water damage repairs after WAVY report

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side showed you in May how Melvin Johnson, 80, and his wife reached out to us, after they had water damage in their bathroom walls and floors.

Their insurance denied the claim, and repairs would cost more than $5,000 that they didn’t have.

Palm Coast Remodeling of Virginia Beach and an anonymous viewer both stepped up to help the Johnsons after seeing our story. But then their insurance company reconsidered and decided that covering the claim was the right thing to do.

“(Palm Coast) did a beautiful job. The biggest thing was my floor, all of this was rotted out,” Johnson said as he proudly showed off his new bathroom.

Palm Coast saw our initial story on the water damage in May. Initially, Allstate denied the claim, saying it was old damage and not covered under the policy, even for a longtime loyal customer.

“I went back and looked at my contract.,” Johnson said. “The way they were explaining it, I don’t read it like that. And I had been with them for 50 years.”

The contractor went ahead with the work, not expecting to be reimbursed. They installed new plumbing fixtures, lighting, flooring, a tub surround, walls, even the towel racks.

And then Allstate used a little judgment, and showed a little flexibility, and reconsidered the claim.

Johnson got the first of two payments to cover the remodeling costs. He will pass those payments along to Palm Coast for their work.

“If it wasn’t for 10 On Your Side, it would have never gotten fixed,” Johnson said.

And the Johnsons got help from another source. An anonymous viewer also saw our initial story – and was moved to give them a gift of $800. That will help cover some plumbing repairs and their deductible.