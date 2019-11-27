Norfolk councilwoman takes leadership role in one of oldest constituency groups for black elected officials

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves was elected to a leadership postion in the National League of Cities (NLC) National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO).

Councilwoman Graves on a panel for an NLC event.

Currently, Graves represents Norfolk’s Superward 7.

Graves was elected as second vice president of NBC-LEO after serving one year as an at-large member of the Board of Directors.

“NBC-LEO is the largest constituency group within NLC. As Second Vice President I will have the opportunity to advocate for issues that are important to the citizens of Norfolk at a federal level and gain valuable knowledge to improve the quality of life of citizens at the local level.” – Angelia Williams Graves | Norfolk City Councilwoman & Second Vice President of NBC-LEO

NBC-LEO serves as one of the oldest and largest constituency groups for black elected officials within the National league of Cities.

The national league provides a space for elected officials to connect and advocate for policies that benefit their community.

Councilwoman Graves was elected during the 2019 City Summit in San Antonio.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.