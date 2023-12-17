NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk City Councilman set to host round table for mothers of victims who lost their lives to gun violence.

Norfolk City Councilman John (J.P.) Paige organized “A Warm Embrace”, an opportunity for mothers to come together and share the stories of their loved ones to keep the voices of the victims of gun violence alive.

The round table is set to take place at 6 p.m. Monday, December 18 at the Basilica of St. Mary the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk.

Mothers are asked to bring a picture of their loved ones to show they are not forgotten.