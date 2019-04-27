Norfolk Community Services Board works to prevent overdoses at ‘Something in the Water’

Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With thousands of people attending Something in the Water, one Norfolk group is being proactive in overdose prevention.  

Norfolk Community Services Board is handing out 5,000 bags on opioid education, recovery and overdose prevention information. 

