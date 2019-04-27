Norfolk Community Services Board works to prevent overdoses at ‘Something in the Water’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With thousands of people attending Something in the Water, one Norfolk group is being proactive in overdose prevention.

#NorfolkVA Community Services Board is ready for #SITW! 5,000 #opioid recovery and overdose prevention bags have been prepared for outreach at the festival this weekend! 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/XAHlaOtAg9 — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) April 26, 2019

Norfolk Community Services Board is handing out 5,000 bags on opioid education, recovery and overdose prevention information.

Making a difference! #NorfolkVA Community Services Board team passing out overdose prevention info #SITW pic.twitter.com/r8WbjIzilx — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) April 27, 2019

