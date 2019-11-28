Norfolk church hosts 15th ‘Operation Feed The City’ event on Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Many people celebrated this Thanksgiving in Hampton Roads with volunteer work.

At Calvary Revival Church, the goal was to feed the entire the city.

Not only did they feed nearly 700 people in Norfolk, they also helped people feel loved during their annual “Operation Feed the City.”

“Wonderful, it’s a wonderful, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Everything you could ask for on Thanksgiving was there: turkey, greens, yams, etc.

Organizers wanted to fill their belly and their spirit.

“Our whole purpose first of all as a church, our whole purpose is to first of all know God, the second we want to live generously, thirdly we want to learn our purpose and the last thing is we want to make a difference. We need to make a difference in the community and in people’s lives,” said outreach director Cliff Hedgspeth.

For church member Lucille Washington, it’s God work

“It’s just awesome you know we are the lord’s hands extending and they to us, because without them we couldn’t do what we do, it’s two-fold,” Washington said.

For Dorothy Spencer, it’s all she has.

“To be around other people, if not I’d be alone, and I’d be home by myself. At least I’m around people here,” she explained

This is her first year not feeling alone

“A lot of holidays a lot of people are going through a lot, like me. I’m grieving a lot you know. I’m depressed bout my daughter. I lost my daughter 12 years ago, my only child to cancer. It’s very friendly and outgoing for family, it’s like family to me,” she said.

Organizers say this is their 15th year for Feed the City, and more than 200 volunteers made everything come together this year.