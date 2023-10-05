NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Carnival Magic cruise is modifying their destination itinerary due to Tropical Storm Phillippe, according to the letter from Carnival Magic.

The ship will no longer be visiting the Bermuda, according to the notice, but has instead secured a visit to Freeport, The Bahamas, on Saturday, Oct. 7. The ship plans to arrive at 8 a.m. and leave at 4 p.m.

“We trust you understand this decisions was made with everyone’s safety in mind,” the letter reads.

The cruise ship is posting a $100 on-board credit to the guests’ Sail & Sign account, according to Carnival Magic. Pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions for Bermuda will be automatically refunded to the same Sail & Sign account, and tour opportunities for Freeport will be available for purchase on board via the Carnival HUB App and the Shore Excursions Desk.