Norfolk and Virginia Beach 7-Elevens give free car washes to medical staff, first responders

Posted: / Updated:
7-Eleven Generic_380943

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 7-Eleven stores in Norfolk and Virginia Beach will provide free car washes to medical staff and first responders in April as a thank-you for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

To redeem the offer, medical staff and first responders can show a professional ID at Norfolk or Virginia Beach 7-Eleven car wash locations, according to a news release from the company.

