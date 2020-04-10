Norfolk and Virginia Beach 7-Elevens give free car washes to medical staff, first responders

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 7-Eleven stores in Norfolk and Virginia Beach will provide free car washes to medical staff and first responders in April as a thank-you for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
To redeem the offer, medical staff and first responders can show a professional ID at Norfolk or Virginia Beach 7-Eleven car wash locations, according to a news release from the company.
