No one injured after residential fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Suffolk responded to a residential structure fire early Friday morning.

Emergency communications received the call just before 12:30 a.m. for the fire in the 800 block of Battery Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a detached shed fully involved and the fire started spreading to the rear of two adjacent homes. The fire was marked under control at 12:43 a.m.

Residents of the homes were able to make it out safely and will not be displaced, according to fire officials.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.