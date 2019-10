CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Rt. 168 in Chesapeake is closed Sunday morning after a vehicle caught fire.

Emergency communications confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the incident started around 8:21 a.m.

Northbound Rt. 168 all lanes open before Exit 12 (Kempsville Rd.) due to the vehicle fire, per Chesapeake Police.

According to Chesapeake’s emergency communications, no one was injured.

