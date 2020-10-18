No injuries reported after a kitchen caught fire in Virginia Beach

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire-Rescue crews responded to a multi-family home building for reports of a possible fire Sunday morning.

According to firefighters, they responded to the 5300 block of Charmont Court just after 11 a.m. after smoke was seen in the Ridgely Manor area.

Once they were on scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from a kitchen in the building. Firefighters say the flames were put out before anyone was injured.

Two adults were displaced because of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

