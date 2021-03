NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire late Tuesday night.

Newport News fire officals say they were notified around 11:48 p.m. for the fire in the 800 block of Greenwich Lane.

The occupants of the residence and a dog made it out of home safely. There were no reported injuries.

Officials have not said if there was a cause. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.