No injuries in fire on Edgewood Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Thursday.
Emergency communications said at around 1:14 a.m., they were notified for the fire in the 200 block of Edgewood Road.
The fire was marked under control a short time later. No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
