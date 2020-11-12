No injuries in fire on Edgewood Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Thursday.

Emergency communications said at around 1:14 a.m., they were notified for the fire in the 200 block of Edgewood Road.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

