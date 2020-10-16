NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries or structure damage were reported after a small kitchen fire overnight at Crown Fried Chicken.
Newport News firefighters say the fire broke out after 1 a.m. at the restaurant at 11111 Jefferson Avenue and was contained to the kitchen. It was out within 20 minutes.
While no major damage was reported, Crown was set to be inspected Friday to make sure they can safely reopen.
Latest Posts:
- Families struggle to pay bills during coronavirus pandemic
- No injuries after small fire at Crown Fried Chicken in Newport News
- Indianapolis Colts say ‘several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus
- Lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo found safe
- BLOG: Rain and colder weather on the way