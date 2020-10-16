No injuries after small fire at Crown Fried Chicken in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries or structure damage were reported after a small kitchen fire overnight at Crown Fried Chicken.

Newport News firefighters say the fire broke out after 1 a.m. at the restaurant at 11111 Jefferson Avenue and was contained to the kitchen. It was out within 20 minutes.

While no major damage was reported, Crown was set to be inspected Friday to make sure they can safely reopen.

