NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a small fire broke out at a machine shop Tuesday afternoon in Newport News.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Ackerson didn’t have the name of the business, but said it was in the 700 block of City Center Blvd. The call came in just after 1 p.m.

The building was evacuated by the time firefighters arrived and the fire was under control shortly after.

The cause has not been determined.