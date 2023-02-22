NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools rolled out plans to increase school security during its school board work session Tuesday.

The announcement comes more than a month after a shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

In work session presentation, board members learned about the top safety concerns of faculty and staff and the district’s plan to address those concerns.

During a Jan. 26 survey of 1,300 employees, 72% had favorable responses to school safety efforts compared to 25% favorable responses to school division safety efforts. Meanwhile, 73% of faculty and staff supported random bag searches and 52% believed clear back packs were effective.

In response to staff concerns, school division administrators will:

Add security officers in every school

Will partner with the Newport News Police Department for an Adopt an Officer lunch program

Will hire a Director of Safe Schools

Will purchase 12 additional metal detectors for specialized schools, Todd Stadium and for spares

“Make sure all assistant principals and principals are trained around the new metal detection system,” said NNPS Chief of Staff Rashard Wright.

The division also plans to create three committees made up of faculty and parents.

“A family engagement advisory committee, a rights and responsibility advisory committee and a school safety advisory committee,” Wright said.

An alternative program for K-5 students is also in the works.

Come March 1, all elementary schools and early childhood centers will have one security officer per building. By March 14, they will have two per building.

The school division plans to hire retired police officers, retired members of the military and those with a background in security.