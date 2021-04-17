NNPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Jefferson Avenue

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Saturday afternoon.

Police say at around 2:07 p.m, officers responded to Jefferson Avenue, near Riverlands Drive for the auto-pedestrian accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Jefferson Avenue, not in a crosswalk, and was struck by the vehicle. The man was pronounced on scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

All northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue are closed at Riverlands Drive while crews investigate.

