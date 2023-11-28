NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport University (CNU) in Newport News confirms one person is in custody following police activity on campus overnight.

CNU Police received a report of gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. They discovered evidence of gunshots and broken glass near the north portico of the student union facing the Great Lawn.

School officials say they have not located any victims at this time but they have a suspect in custody. Police also retrieved a gun.

There is no threat to the community.

Christopher Newport University has stated that the campus will now operate under normal conditions with classes going on as scheduled.

Update: Campus will operate under normal conditions. Classes will go on as scheduled. Regattas operating status is to be determined. Please avoid the north eating area porch of the DSU at this time.



An individual is in custody and there is no known threat to campus. — Christopher Newport University (@CNUcaptains) November 28, 2023

The Regattas dining hall was closed for breakfast and will remain closed until further notice.

Evidence stickers and bullet holes in dinning hall window at the DSU Evidence stickers and bullet holes in dinning hall window at the DSU A portion of the DSU back patio taped off because of damaged window.

Officials say that the person in custody is not a student and is not believed to have any connection to the University. The suspect in custody is said to have injuries unrelated to the incident.

At 4:19 a.m. CNU posted on X that there was police activity at the David Student Union (DSU) in the North eating porch area. The community was asked to avoid that area.

CNU Urgent Alert: CNU Police responded to a report of gunshots on campus. No known threat to the community at this time. Gun and individual are in custody. — Christopher Newport University (@CNUcaptains) November 28, 2023

A student who lives at James River Hall told a WAVY crew he heard two to four gunshots. He said his dormitory was told to shelter in place.

“We left because of the shots. We tried to get as far away from the area as possible,” said Dane Christensen, a CNU student.