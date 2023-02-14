NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The President of the Newport News Education Association is calling on state leaders to pass “common sense” gun laws amid the investigation of the Richneck Elementary School shooting.

On Jan. 6, a 6-year-old allegedly shot first grade teacher Abby Zwerner during classroom instruction. It was the third shooting on Newport News Public Schools property in less than two years.

“All of these shootings were perpetrated by minors who accessed deadly weapons. It should not be so easy for children and teens in Virginia to get their hands on firearms,” Dr. James Graves, NNEA president, wrote in a statement.

He is calling for support for SB1139, SB1382, SB901, SB 1067, SB1181, SB 1192, as well as a budget amendment to invest in the “Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention” fund.

SB1139 would require gun owners to securely store guns separately from ammunition if a child lives in the home. Initial violation of the proposed law would constitute a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

SB1382 criminalizes ownership of assault rifles. SB901 prohibits gun owners from leaving firearms in unattended and unlocked motor vehicles.