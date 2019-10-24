Nightingale called for Busch Gardens Williamsburg contractor injured at theme park

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A contractor working on a project at Busch Gardens Williamsburg fell Thursday morning and had to be flown to the hospital.

Bat. Chief Catlett with the James City County Fire Department confirmed the call came in at 8 a.m. about an injured person at the theme park. Units determined the patient needed to be taken to a trauma center, so they called Nightingale to respond.

Cindy Sarko, Communications Lead for Busch Gardens, issued this statement:

We were notified by a contractor working on our property that one of its workers suffered an injury this morning. We understand that the worker was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further observation. His condition is not known at this time. Our thoughts are with the individual and his family

The park did not say which project the contractor was working on when he was injured.

