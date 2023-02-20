GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A night of drag racing in Gloucester County ended in a high speed chase and a crash that damaged multiple vehicles.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the White Marsh parking lot to break up a crowd of nearly 100 vehicles, many spinning out in the lot.

One driver escaped, driving as fast as 125 mph down George Washington Memorial Highway when he lost control and crashed into four vehicles in a nearby car lot. Now he’s in custody and facing a list of charges.

In video shared with 10 On Your Side by Automax Vice President Joe Volpe, a Ford Mustang comes barreling into the dealership’s lot Saturday night. Deputies followed close behind. The driver lost traction in the gravel and wrecked.

“He lost control and came off the road,” Volpe said. “He hit the van then crushed into the light here. Basically destroyed the light and then hit the other vehicles.”

Volpe got a call from the sheriff’s office less than 30 minutes later. When he arrived at the dealership, he found pieces of metal and a broken lamp post laying in the parking lot. The suspect was under arrest.

Volpe said two, maybe three, vehicles can be repaired, but they will be taken off of the lot and won’t be sold.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for us,” Volpe said. “We have to replace the vehicles but nobody got hurt. At the end of the day these vehicles, they’re pieces of metal. You can replace them but you can’t replace a life. We just pray this young man can turn his life around.”

The driver, 22-year-old Julius Bishop, faces 11 charges, including felony eluding police, reckless driving, improper lights, felony destruction of property and wearing a mask to conceal identity.