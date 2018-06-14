Nextdoor app a social media success for local law enforcement

It’s one of the fastest growing social networks in the nation and it’s one that law enforcement apparently loves.

40,000 people in Hampton, Newport News, York County and Poquoson are on Nextdoor. That number is up 700 percent from 2014. The law enforcement agencies in those areas say a connected community makes a difference in reducing crime.

“It’s important to be connected before the storm happens,” said Nextdoor Senior City Strategist and Professional Neighbor Jospeh Porcelli.

Nextdoor connects people with their neighbors, making sure they live in that area before they can see anything.

Porcelli said, “With that added sense of security, neighbors feel comfortable talking about things happening in their neighborhoods.”

It’s the increased communication that’s helping local law enforcement agencies.

“Connected and informed neighbors are the essence to make our communities thrive and become safer and growing communities,” said Newport News Assistant Chief of Police Eric Randall.

Police departments can’t see posts in the neighborhood groups, but they can share information.

“Just multiplies our ability to get the word out,” said York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. Diggs.

It gives the police department the ability to have more eyes and ears on the streets.

“We can put out information, suspect information, or lookouts on particular crime trends or that type of thing,” said Hampton Police Division Chief Terry Sult.

If a person decides they do want law enforcement looped in, there’s an option to share their post directly with their local department.

“It’s not the technology that gets things done, that gets cases cleared. It’s people telling us who did it and people calling us when they see suspicious activity,” said Chief Sult.

One Newport News resident, who has been on Nextdoor for four years, says she feels safer knowing her neighbors are looking out for each other.

“We are able to work together to protect ourselves and our neighbors by raising awareness, sharing descriptions of suspicious persons and vehicles, giving advice on home security, and encouraging residents to report incidents to police,” said Menchville resident Kristi Deeley.

Nextdoor is not a substitute for calling 911. Instead, it’s a way to harness technology to keep our communities safe.

“We believe neighbors who know each other look out for each other,” Randall said.

The departments 10 On Your Side spoke with today say they’re committed to doubling the amount of people on the site over the next year. There are more than 1,100 neighborhoods on Nextdoor in the remaining Hampton Roads cities.